The Making of the Band: Wando High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Wando High School Marching Band has a reputation for excellence on a state-wide and national scale.

Many factors contribute to their success; community support, stellar leadership and students with a desire to be great.

Bobby Lambert has been the Director of Bands for the past 6 years. He says that their motto is “great people doing great things.”

“I feel if we don’t build great people, none of what we do truly matters,” he says.

His goal is for his students to remember the experience of being in marching band for the rest of their lives.

“Yes the music is important and it’s the vehicle that we use, but the influence we create in each other and trying to bring out the best in one another which in turn brings out the best in ourselves,” says Lambert.

Marching band is a hard activity to understand if you’ve never been through the experience. From band camp in the sweltering summer heat to football games and competitions; the highs and the lows create an unexplainable bond.

“It’s been an incredible honor to be a part of this program,” says senior Audrey Marx. “To be able to impact the lives of those not in my grade…that I was able to lead. “

“The love I feel from them is inumerable, it’s really something special,” says Marx.

The Wando High School Marching Band is competing for the South Carolina 5-A State Championship on November 2nd. If they place 1st, Wando will break the record for the most state titles in South Carolina.