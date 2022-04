NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Price is Right Live is coming to North Charleston on Thursday.

The gameshow will feature a celebrity host and random audience members will be selected to participate.

Fans will play their favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and Showcase to win cash prizes.

Doors to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $28.50 to $48.50 and parking is $10. Click here to purchase.