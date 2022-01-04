The Refinery to serve as live entertainment, food, libation hub for Charleston creatives

The new “Refinery” campus focuses on community and promotes a work to play lifestyle.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new urban development space will bring live music, food, and drinks to Charleston’s upper peninsula.

Located at 1640 Meeting Street Road, The Refinery is the newest mixed-use development to open on Charleston’s upper peninsula.

The campus is purposed as a work and play with office spaces, food, and beverage offerings, along with retail, special event spaces, and an outdoor music amphitheater.















Current tenants include but are not limited to, Mountain Shore properties, Green Rock, Hudson Cooper Design, Jane Pope Jewelry, Liollio Architecture, Metal and Petal, Nice Brands, Ohm Radio, and Flyway Companies.

“The Refinery offers something different for Charleston, catering to niche businesses and creatives in the area, while also honoring the history of the property and forming a new space for our community to come together,” says Lindsay Nevin, owner, and CEO of The Flyway Companies. “Our goal was to build a centralized campus that would be an asset for the area, where people can come and work, then walk straight from the office to happy hour, dinner, or a live show. We hope The Refinery becomes the Lowcountry’s go-to spot for working and entertaining, for residents and visitors alike.”

The amphitheater will schedule concerts and events throughout 2022, accommodating up to 1,500 guests with a host of national, regional, and local talent. In addition, The Refinery’s outdoor rooftop space will be used as a private event space for corporate events, parties, weddings, and more.