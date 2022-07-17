CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As filming continues for season three of HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones,’ casting agents are looking for extras for filming in July.

According to Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, 250 extras are needed for a monster truck show and carnival scene to film on July 21 and July 22.

Extras will be expected to arrive late afternoon on the day of filming and stay as late as needed through the night.

Filming during Thursday’s monster truck scene will require 250 extras (including 35 kids/teens) to sit in the stands for the show.

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting will conduct giveaways for extras during filming on Thursday.

The casting agency is also seeking 250 extras for the filming of a carnival scene on Friday. Carnival extras will stroll the games and rides during filming.

If you are interested in filming, send an email to TRG3extras@gmail.com with ‘7/21 & 7/22 MONSTER TRUCK AVAIL’ as the subject line.

Submissions should include the following:

2 current photos (a close-up and a full length)

Name

Phone number

Age

City/State you reside

Height/Weight

Clothing Sizes

Description of visible tattoos and piercings

Color/Make/Model, Year vehicle you drive.

The casting agency reminds extras only to submit their information if they are willing to stay for filming through the entire night.