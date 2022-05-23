CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones is seeking extras for season three filming from mid June through mid December.
Over 500 extras of all ages and genders will be needed for a variety of scenes throughout the season.
For example, hundreds of extras will be needed for shooting church scenes the week of June 20, teens and young adults will be needed for several high school, flashback, and youth group scenes, and “militia type males with beards,” will be needed throughout the season.
Submissions should be emailed to TRG3extras@gmail.com and should include the following:
- Subject line should include age, ethnicity, gender, and city/state of residence
- Ex: 44, African American Female, Charleston, SC
- Availability week of June 20
- Two current photos
- One headshot, one full length photo
- Photos should not include any other people
- Photos should not have filters/enhancements
- Subject should not be wearing a hat or sunglasses
- Complete clothing sizes and shoe sizes
- Men – Height/weight, dress jacket/sports coat, dress shirt – neck and sleeve, causal shirt, pants -waist and inseam
- Women – Height/weight, measurements (chest, waist, hips), dress size, skirt size, pants size, shirt size
- Tattoos/piercings
- Any visible tattoos or piercings and whether you have an artist’s release for tattoos
- Vehicle information
- Color, make, model, year of all vehicles you have access to
- Any special skills
- Ex: Military/law enforcement, medical, legal, athletics, music, etc.