CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones is seeking extras for season three filming from mid June through mid December.

Over 500 extras of all ages and genders will be needed for a variety of scenes throughout the season.

For example, hundreds of extras will be needed for shooting church scenes the week of June 20, teens and young adults will be needed for several high school, flashback, and youth group scenes, and “militia type males with beards,” will be needed throughout the season.

Submissions should be emailed to TRG3extras@gmail.com and should include the following: