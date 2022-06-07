CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-friendly concert is coming to the Music Farm on June 19.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse performs G-rated versions of the classics. The June 19 concert will feature the music of Bob Marley, “spreading his message of love, peace, freedom, and unity.”

A portion of proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Preservation Hall Foundation.

The concert will begin at 12:00 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

After the concert, families can head across the street to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry and show their Rock and Roll Playhouse tickets for $3 off admission. Dads get in free for Father’s Day.