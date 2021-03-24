‘They chewed the ground up out there’: Community searching for vehicles responsible for damaging Awendaw cemetery

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD)- The Awendaw Community is furious after Wilson Cemetery was found covered in tire tracks over the weekend. Now the search is on to find the vehicles responsible.

Steve and Teresa Wood have friends and family members buried in Wilson Cemetery. Both say they were shocked to see the damage to the sacred ground.





“Why would anybody desecrate a cemetery?” asks Steve Wood, “This ground out here was all torn up. I mean, it was really bad.”

Word of the damage quickly got around the tight-knit Awendaw Community in the hopes of finding the culprits. According to Steve Wood, someone was able to snap a photo of the suspected vehicles.

CREDIT: BECKY ROBERTS HERBERT

“There was someone sitting down the road down there that took the picture as they were leaving the cemetery. It’s a yellow jeep, and like I said a pickup truck with toolboxes on the side,” he says.

In the meantime, Steve Wood lugged his tools and tractor up to the torn up terrain and was able to smooth out most of the damage. While his efforts deserve a round of applause, he says he doesn’t want any credit.

“I want it to be very very clear. I have no inclination for any recognition whatsoever. I didn’t do it for that. And I’m not doing this interview with you for that. I’m doing it to raise awareness that something happened out here — bad,” he says.

The community is still keeping their eyes peeled for the Jeep and pick-up truck. Many are saying they want justice to be served.







“My hope is that they catch them and they make them pay a price. I don’t know what that price is, but they make them pay a price,” says Steve Wood.

As of now, no report has been filed with the Sheriff’s Office. This is a developing story. We will provide updates when available.