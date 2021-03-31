‘They took his life’: Family members of man who died in custody of Mount Pleasant PD demanding accountability

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released a report detailing their investigation into the death of a man in custody of the Mount Pleasant Police Department. While the case is closed, family members say they still need closure.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about this,” says Tracy Pierce, sister of James C. Britt Jr.





Photos provided by the Pierce Family.

On September 30th, 2019, Britt was being taken into custody for public intoxication. According to investigators, Britt was refusing to cooperate with police and was held down with his hands behind his back.

The report shows that Britt stated multiple times “I can’t breathe” and “I’m gonna die,” it also said he made “snoring” sounds throughout the incident.

Tracy Pierce’s husband, Dave Pierce, says how the officers handled the situation with his brother-in-law was completely unacceptable.

“They can’t just suffocate a subject when they’re waiting transportation and then ketamine them when it’s convenient,” he says.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has determined Britt’s death as a homicide; the cause of death being restrain asphyxia and the toxic effects of ketamine.

After the year long investigation, SLED and the Attorney General’s office have concluded that the officers involved should not face criminal charges.

The Town of Mount Pleasant agrees with their decision, releasing this statement:

“The SLED investigation results support the Town’s position that our officers acted legally, professionally, and appropriately. We are pleased that this matter, along with the civil case handled by our insurance carrier, is now resolved.”

The Pierce family says they are disappointed that the officers will not be prosecuted. They hope that the Mount Pleasant Police Department will increase training for their officers to prevent a situation like this from happening in the future.

“He was killed by people that we trust to take care of us. I do forgive them, but there’s got to be some accountability for what they did,” says Tracy Pierce.