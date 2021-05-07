Third-largest undeveloped property in Charleston now protected under conservation easement

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Nature Conservancy (TNC) on Friday announced that a conservation easement has been secured to protect the third-largest undeveloped property in Charleston County, a 2,101 acre property near the ACE Basin National Wildlife Refuge.

Named the Willtown Tract, the property is privately owned by Northrup Knox Jr.

The conservation easement, held by TNC, limits future development on the property by “[restricting] the number of times the property can be divided for home lots and [supporting] agricultural, forestry, and recreational use.”

TNC’s executive director, Dale Threatt-Taylor, explained the importance of the land:

“The forested land will help filter and clean the water that drains from Willtown into the Edisto River and eventually the ecologically rich St. Helena Sound. And by keeping that forest working, as the conservation easement allows, will support local jobs and South Carolina’s timber industry.”

As such a high-priority area for conservation, multiple organizations came together to fund the protection of Willtown including the South Carolina Conservation Bank, the Charleston Greenbelt Grant Program, TNC, the ACE Basin Taskforce, and the Knox family.