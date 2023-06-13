CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A third person was arrested Tuesday in connection to a May homicide on Wadmalaw Island.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Nyasia Jones (18) of Wadmalaw Island turned herself in at the Al Cannon Detention Center. She was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a May 3 shooting that left De’Andre Tommie (18) dead. He was found dead inside his vehicle near Roseville Road.

CCSO said that five people, including Jones, were present during the murder. One witness gave CCSO “direct evidence” that showed Jones was “acting in concert with [the first suspect] Davaun Hamilton to shoot and kill Tommie.”

Investigators also found text messages showing that “Jones lured the victim outside” before he was “ambushed and shot several times.”

A second suspect, Jahsir Gadsden, was charged in late May.