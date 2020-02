CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A third suspect has been arrested in relation to a burglary at magistrate Judge James Gosnell’s home.

Kevin De’angelo Corley (22) has been charged with first degree burglary and grand larceny for the incident, which took place in mid-January.

Two other suspects, Brice Johnson (22) and Travonte Riley (22), were previously arrested in connection to the burglary.

Judge Gosnell estimated that $37,500 worth of property was stolen.