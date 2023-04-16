JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 6,000 Berkeley Electric customers lost power Sunday morning on Johns Island.

According to Berkeley Electric Cooperative, a system control reported a lockout on Johns Island just before 9 am.

Crews are on site working to locate the cause of the outage.

Officials say they “are preparing to reroute power to bring members back online until the issue can be found and resolved.”

The initial report said more than 6,000 customers were without power.

As of 10:05 a.m., four of the five circuits had been restored.