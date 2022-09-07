CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was injured and another fired a gunshot during separate confrontations with suspects from a vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning.

Deputies attempted to stop a stolen Toyota sedan near I-526 and Paramount Drive shortly before 1:00 a.m., but the driver fled, leading deputies down Dorchester Road and into the Dorchester-Waylyn community.

The vehicle pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a fence at the end of Louise Drive. But four people wearing masks ran away – a foot chase ensued.

A CCSO spokesman, Andrew Knapp, said one of the suspects got into a confrontation with a deputy during that foot chase and the deputy discharged his firearm.

“The deputy reported firing a warning shot into the ground after the suspect turned around and reached for something. Nobody was hit, and the suspect, Kahlil Marquez Smith, was detained,” said Knapp.

Authorities later recovered a gun nearby. Smith, 18, was arrested on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon, pointing and presenting a firearm, and wearing masks.

Another suspect bit a deputy’s hand during a second struggle, according to Knapp. That suspect, Jervontay Bobby McBride, 20, also was detained and eventually arrested on a charge of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

Knapp said the deputy’s bite wound was treated at a local hospital.

A third suspect, Jamar Jorden Gray, 20, was captured near the scene of the gunfire. He was arrested on a charge of wearing masks. A fourth suspect was not captured, and deputies are working to determine their identity.

Knapp said charges against the suspects are subject to change, and additional charges are possible.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. CCSO’s Office of Professional Standards are conducting an internal review of the gunfire, which is standard in uses of force.