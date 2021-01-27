Three arrested in catalytic converter theft at North Charleston car dealership

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a car dealership in North Charleston early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Toyota Scion of North Charleston around 2:30 a.m. after a security guard advised that he could hear noises consistent with someone cutting off catalytic converters.

According to an incident report from NCPD, the security guard stated that he noticed two males stealing the vehicle parts and said both ran away when they saw him.

While searching the area, officers noticed a silver truck in the back of a nearby cemetery, Carolina Memorial Cemetery, with three males standing near it.

After asking for their names, officers say they recognized them from wanted flyers that listed the names as being involved in numerous other catalytic converter thefts.

One of the men told police he was in the cemetery to “smoke a blunt” and visit the grave of a friend who died in 2014, but officers located three catalytic converters in the bed of the truck along with a bag of tools.

All three were detained.

After checking with the dealership, four vehicles on the lot were missing catalytic converters. Three of the parts were discovered on a path from the dealership to the cemetery where the suspects were located.

David Sweat, 31; Damien Freeman, 30; and Andy Martin, 34, were taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.