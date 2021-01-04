Three CCPL branches temporarily suspending in-person service, will offer curbside-only

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Charleston County Public Library branches are suspending in-person services and returning to curbside-only.

The move comes after some library branches temporarily closed recently because of COVID-19 exposures.

According to CCPL, the Main Library at 68 Calhoun St., Mt. Pleasant Regional at 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd., and Wando Mount Pleasant Library at 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., will close for in-person services beginning Monday, January 4th.

“With the recent rise in COVID-19 numbers in the County and State, and a number of recent COVID-related closures at these three branches specifically, we felt that it was in the best interest of the safety of our staff and patrons to return these branches to curbside operations,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “Curbside service allows us to continue to serve the community in a safe and thoughtful manner. As we have done throughout this entire process, we will continue to work with DHEC and monitor CDC guidelines and recommendations to determine how best to proceed.”

Curbside service at the three branches will be available during the following days and hours:

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. (Main Library Only)

Curbside services are also available at the Edisto, Folly, Village and McClellanville branches. CCPL says hours vary, so you should contact the branch or visit ccpl.org for details.

All other branches remain open to the public for limited in-person operations.