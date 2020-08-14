Three-day move-in program underway for students at Charleston Southern University

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday was the first of a three-day move-in program for students at Charleston Southern University.

What used to take place in one day is spread out over three days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Residential students must have a negative COVID-19 test within the last 14 days before they are eligible to move into dorms at the college.

“We have an app on our phone that we use that students go through a checklist every day and talk about how they’re feeling. If they’re good, they get a green checkmark saying you’re good to go. If they don’t feel well, they get a red X and out COVID coordinator will call them to make sure they get the care that they need,” explained CSU’s Dean of Students, Clark Carter.

Charleston Southern University now has a huge tent set up on campus. It will be in place through the semester.

“Since we’re limited on the numbers, we can put in the dining hall, we can overflow out here to this tent. This tent normally can seat or stand about 1,200 people; we won’t put nearly that many in there. We will put maybe 150 to 200 at the most under the tent,” Carter said.

Social distancing signs have also been posted throughout the campus.

“In the past, some of our suites held five people. But because of COVID and the spacing this year, none of our suites hold more than four.”

Cheyenne Hutchinson is a freshman at the college this year. She’s ready for the semester to begin. “I’m very excited,” she said. “I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time. Been counting down the days probably since sixth grade.”

She does not have any concerns about the virus. “I think I’m pretty educated on it and know how to stay safe to my best ability.”

Her brother Cayman is also moving in as a freshman.

“She graduated a year early and is coming to college with me, so it’s cool. I’m excited about it,” he said.”

“One thing we’ve learned; I’ve talk to our students with this semester like never before, you’ve got to be fluid and flexible. If you can’t be fluid and flexible, you’re gonna be frustrated,” said Carter.

All on-campus students should be moved in by Sunday.