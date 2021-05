NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people have been detained after a vehicle pursuit in North Charleston on Tuesday.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 10:00 a.m. in the area of South Aviation and Remount Road.

Police say the chase came to an end in the 7300 block of Rivers Avenue.

Three people were detained. No other details, including information about arrests and charges, were immediately provided.