Three displaced after fire burns North Charleston duplex early Friday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire crews responded to a duplex fire on Napoleon Drive early Friday morning.

“The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call at 12:34 a.m. reporting that Unit A of a duplex home was on fire,” said Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh with the North Charleston Fire Department.

Firefighters saw heavy some and flames from both units of the duplex when they arrived.

“A fire attack and search were quickly initiated inside the homes,” said Julazadeh. “All occupants had evacuated.”

She said three occupants were displaced because of the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.