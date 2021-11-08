Three Downtown streets temporarily closing for maintenance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three streets in Downtown Charleston will temporarily close for routine maintenance work over the next week.

Parking on the streets will not be allowed while work is being done, and cars left after 7:00 p.m. will be towed.

Calhoun Street will be closed November 9 and 10 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

George Street will be closed November 10 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Queen Street will be closed November 13 from midnight to 8:00 a.m.

Crews will be spraying asphalt rejuvenator on the roads to help protect weathering and extend the life of the roads.

Dates and times may change based on weather.