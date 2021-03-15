Three grocery distribution events happening across the Lowcountry this week

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host three grocery distribution events across Charleston and Dorchester Counties this week.

“We have recognized how this pandemic has affected the families in the community and we will continue to work diligently to provide relief,” said Community Resource Center executive director, Louis Smith. “The impact that our efforts have had is unbelievable and we will continue to help the community one resource, one person at a time.”

The first event will happen on Monday, March 15th at the Edisto Indian Free Clinic (1125 Ridge Road, Ridgeville) beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Another grocery distribution will take place on Wednesday, March 17th at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston (3947 Whipper Barony Lane) starting at 2:00 p.m.

The third event, which is set to happen on Saturday, March 20th, will include the distribution of groceries, diaper/baby supplies, and hygiene products at Bethany Baptist Church (790 Meeting Street) beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Community Resource Center will host additional events this week, including a healthcare sign-up event on Tuesday in Summerville and Friday in North Charleston. For more information, you can call 843-530-6473.