Three in custody following multi-agency vehicle pursuit

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Wednesday was involved in a multi-agency vehicle pursuit involving US Marshals and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

According to NCPD, the “lengthy pursuit” began around 1:16 p.m., when NCPD tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle whose driver is wanted out of Charleston.

The driver fled, but eventually stopped near Niagra Street “shortly after the vehicle struck a tire deflation device.” The driver and two others were taken into custody.

The identities of those in custody have not yet been released.

