Three men and a juvenile were arrested for breaking into cars in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant made several arrests after multiple vehicles were broken into over the weekend.

While there may be fewer people out, police in Mount Pleasant say you should not consider this as an opportunity to take advantage of their citizens. “Our officers are still out in force keeping our town safe,” said Inspector Christopher Rosier.

Ten vehicles were broken into in Fox Pond, which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Deeshay Hudson on Saturday for tampering with a motor vehicle. His bond totaled $4,000.

Four vehicles were entered in Pepper Plantation and a gun was stolen from one of them. Police say a suspect has been identified in that case and charges are pending.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Scott Oyer, 19-year-old Dante Brown and a juvenile were arrested after six vehicles were entered in the Snee Farm and Cooper’s Pointe areas this weekend.

Oyer and Brown are each charged with breaking into automobiles and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond was set at $30,000 for both.

Additionally, police say two vehicles were broken into and a gun was stolen in the Old Village and a vehicle was stolen on Ellis Street and later recovered.

Police say another vehicle was entered at Greater Goodwill AME Church on Highway 17, but nothing was taken.