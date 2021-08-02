Three people possibly exposed to rabid raccoon in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday announced that three people have been referred to their healthcare providers after potential exposure to a rabid raccoon.

The raccoon was found near Minott Street and N. Gevert Drive. It was submitted to DHEC for rabies testing on July 29 and confirmed positive on July 30.

DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said to “always give wild and stray animals plenty of space” to avoid getting rabies.

If you see an animal in need, McCollister says to “avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

DHEC said this is the seventh animal in Charleston County to test positive for rabies and 49 statewide this year.