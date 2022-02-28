CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s almost Fat Tuesday, which means it’s almost time for king cakes!

The treat is eaten as a celebration of carnival season, which kicks off on January 6. The Mardi Gras celebration doesn’t have a set date, but 2022’s festival kicks off on March 1.

King cake is a round brioche/coffee cake medley covered in cream cheese frosting and doused in green, purple, and yellow sprinkles.

A tiny plastic baby is often hidden in the cake; whoever finds the baby must either bring the next cake, or throw a party. It’s a way to keep the fun going throughout Mardi Gras season.

While the celebrations in Charleston won’t quite live up to those on Bourbon Street, Charleston residents can get a little slice of New Orleans from local bakeries.

Saveurs du Monde Café

With locations in Charleston and Mount Pleasant, Saveurs du monde Café brings French cuisine to the Lowcountry. Customers can order king cakes in three different flavors: cinnamon brioche, regular brioche, or galette des rois (puff pastry). Orders can be placed by phone or in store. Click here for locations and phone numbers.

Brown’s Court Bakery

Brown’s Court Bakery on St. Philip’s Street offers king cakes both with and without babies. The cakes are both $20, putting them on the lower end of the price scale.

Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit

For those that want to celebrate but don’t want the whole cake, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit is cooking up king cake-inspired bites. The biscuits are topped with icing and colorful sprinkles, and are only available until Mardi Gras.