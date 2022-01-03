Throwback: Four years since snowstorm hit Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Just two days after a New Year’s Day that reached highs in the upper seventies, it’s hard to believe that four years ago Monday Charleston was blanketed in a thick covering of snow.

Charleston International Airport recorded the third-highest daily snowfall ever at 5.3 inches.

Some areas clocked in even higher, with over 6 inches reported in parts of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties.

Cool temperatures in the area kept the snow and ice around for a record five days after, leading many Lowcountry governments to declare states of emergency as salt trucks made their way down to clear roads.