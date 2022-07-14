CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a man wounded in the Woodside Manor community.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to Donwood Circle near Midview Drive in Ladson shortly after 10:00 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Officials said a vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.