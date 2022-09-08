CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday night regular programming on WCBD is being preempted for an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and LA Rams.

The NFL pre-game show is set to air on all NBC stations at 7:00 p.m., immediately followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders game. That means both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will not be shown at that time.

Fans of Jeopardy! can find the program airing on our sister network, The CW, at 10:00 p.m. tonight. Be sure to set your DVRs and plan accordingly. Check with your cable provider to find that channel on your lineup.

Thursday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will not air on another channel.