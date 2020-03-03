Ticket registration opens for 2021 PGA Championship on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, SC – AUGUST 11: Ryo Ishikawa of Japan hits off the fourth tee during Round Three of the 94th PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on August 11, 2012 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The PGA Championship will return to beautiful Kiawah Island in May of 2021 and you can now register for tickets to the major event.

Organizers say previous demand for the 2012 PGA Championship and current excitement and hospitality sales indicate that a sellout is expected for the 2021 PGA Championship.

To ensure widespread access to the most in-demand ticket types, 2021 PGA Championship tickets will be sold exclusively through a free, no-obligation, online registration process.

Potential attendees should register to hold their place in line on a first come, first serve base, for the opportunity to purchase tickets when they go on sale in May of 2020.

Organizers say the earlier fans register the better, as historically many of the most popular ticket types have sold out in advance of past PGA Championships.

Once registered, each registrant will be assigned a group and purchase window. As a registrant’s purchase window approaches, they will receive communication detailing how to place their order. To register, fans will be required to provide their name, email address and zip code. Limit one registration per individual and unique email address.

Each ticketed adult is able to bring up to four juniors, age 17 & under, onto the grounds for free each day. No registration is necessary. Junior tickets can be picked up at the Admission and Will Call Office at the Championship main entrance and will be available regardless of sell out.

All U.S. active duty, military retirees, active reserve, National Guard, Department of Defense civilians and their accompanying spouse are eligible to receive complimentary daily grounds tickets.

Details on ticket prices and types will be available in May 2020 prior to ticket sales launching.

The 2021 PGA Championship will be held at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort between May 17 and 23.

To register for tickets, you can visit the following website: http://www.pgachampionship.com/register