CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Tickets are now on sale for Charleston County School District’s inaugural Football Jamboree.

Tickets can be purchased for $6 at GoFan.com. Attendees will have to show proof of purchase of digital tickets on their phones at the gate.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go toward all 12 participating schools.

CCSD IDs and South Carolina High School League athletic passes for the 2022-2023 school year will also be accepted at the gate.

Teams will matchup at the following times:

5:30 p.m. – Burke Bulldogs vs. Lucy Beckham Bengals

6:00 p.m. – Academic Magnet Raptors vs. North Charleston Cougars

6:30 p.m. – West Ashley Wildcats vs. St. John’s Islanders

7:15 p.m. – Military Magnet Academy Eagles vs. R.B. Stall Warriors

7:45 p.m. – Baptist Hill Bobcats vs. Bishop England Battling Bishops

8:15 p.m. – James Island Trojans vs. Wando Warriors

The event is set for August 12 at Robert. E. Hayes Field at the District 2 Regional Stadium.



Gates open for attendees at 4:30 p.m. CCSD’s clear bag policy will be enforced.