Tickets for 2021 Volvo Car Open on sale Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tickets for the 2021 Volvo Car Open go on sale Friday, November 13 ahead of the tournament’s April return.

The event will run from April 3 – 11, and will be held on Daniel Island.

Since the Volvo Car Stadium will be undergoing renovations during the tournament, the tournament will be held in a temporary facility construction on the stadium’s secondary court (Althea Gibson Club Court).

The temporary stadium will only seat 3,000 fans, creating a more “intimate atmosphere.” Event managers say that the smaller crowd size will also help maintain health and safety protocols.

Tickets are available at 10:00 a.m. online or by calling the Volvo Car Open Box Office at (843) 856-7900.

Single session tickets and ticket packages are available.

