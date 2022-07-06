CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tickets are now available for a days-long event marking the 200th anniversary of a planned slave revolt in Charleston.

In 1822, a freed slave, Denmark Vesey, plotted an elaborate uprising with the goal of freeing hundreds of men, women, and children then fleeing to Haiti. However, his plans were leaked and the uprising was thwarted.

Instead, Vesey and 34 other Black men were executed for their ties to the plans.

To honor the legacy of Vesey and his pursuit of freedom, the Charleston Gaillard Center, Mother Emanuel AME Church, and the International African American Museum will host a three-day-long celebration.

The event will feature cultural performances and discussions, art installations, and more.

Kickoff will be Thursday evening, with a conversation to set the stage for the event. “Truth be Told: Vesey” will be a discussion with the following panel:

Lee J. Bennett Jr., Mother Emanuel AME Church Historian and panel moderator

Mother Emanuel AME Church Historian and panel moderator W. Kamau Bell , Comedian, Director, and Executive Producer

, Comedian, Director, and Executive Producer Charlamagne tha God , Media Mogul and TV Personality

, Media Mogul and TV Personality Dr. Tonya M. Matthews , President & CEO of the International African American Museum

, President & CEO of the International African American Museum Dr. Tamara Butler , Executive Director of the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture

, Executive Director of the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture Dr. Bernard Powers , Director of the College of Charleston’s Center for the Study of Slavery in Charleston

, Director of the College of Charleston’s Center for the Study of Slavery in Charleston BAMUTHI (Marc Bamuthi Joseph), Vice President and Artistic Director of Social Impact at the Kennedy Center, librettist and poet

On Friday, singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Anthony Hamilton will perform.

There will be one free concert on Saturday by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and Lowcountry Voices. The weekend will conclude with a Saturday evening stand-up comedy performance by DL Hughley.

Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.