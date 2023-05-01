CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – General admission tickets are on sale now for the highly anticipated International African American Museum (IAAM).

“We’re excited to open IAAM’s doors and showcase the incredible breadth of African American history,” Dr. Tonya Matthews, president, and CEO of the International African American Museum, said.

The museum will hold its grand opening ceremony on June 27. This comes after the opening was delayed over challenges regarding the building’s humidity and temperature controls.

Ticket reservations can be made online for June 28 and forward.

IAAM will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Guests can book visits from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to IAAM officials, entrance to the museum is permitted only during the reserved 30-minute time slot.

General admission tickets are set at $19.95. Youth (age 6-16), Senior (62+) and Military tickets are available at $9.95.

Individuals can become apart of the ‘General Membership Program’ or ‘Membership Circle’ for unlimited access and member-only activities. For more information about memberships, visit iaamuseum.org/membership.