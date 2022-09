CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is advising that several roads closed Thursday night as a result of flooding.

As of 9:45 p.m., the following roads were closed:

Fishburne Street between the MUSC lot and the City Gym

Hagood Avenue between Johnson Hagood Stadium and Allway Street

Lockwood Drive between Beaufain Street and Barre Street

South Market Street between Church Street and State Street

Saint Andrews Boulevard Ramp between US 17 and Saint Andrews Boulevard

Washington Street between Laurens Street and Hasell Street ]

Drivers should use caution and avoid flooded areas.