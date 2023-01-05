CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC Hollings Cancer Network on Thursday announced that Tidelands Health Cancer Care Network is its first full affiliate.

The Lowcountry and Grand Strand health centers have worked together for years, but the relationship will now be expanded to create “a community-based hub-and-spoke cancer care delivery model.”

Ray DuBois, M.D., Ph.D., MUSC Hollings Cancer Center director, explained that “membership in this network is a testament to an organization’s commitment to bringing more care and treatment options and greater access to ground-breaking clinical trials to the communities they serve.”

President and CEO of Tidelands Health, Bruce Bailey, said the partnership combines state and local resources to deliver the best care possible:

“MUSC is here for the health of the whole state and Tidelands is here for the health of our regional community, so when you marry that together and the relationship we’ve always had, it’s going to give us a lot of opportunity to bring new services, new programs, new providers, new specialties in cancer to our local community.”

MUSC and Tidelands said that the affiliation, which is the first of its kind in the state, will offer patients of both providers the following benefits: