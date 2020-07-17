Tim Scott, Ben Carson hold roundtable discussion on expanding access to capital in minority and underserved communities

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Senator Tim Scott, Secretary Ben Carson, and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian P. Brooks met with 50 Charleston bankers, lenders, and community members Friday.

The main point of discussion was on the opportunity zone tax which focuses on lower-income areas, which Brian Brooks says is the same areas hit hardest by COVID-19.

“What we’re doing today, it’s about helping people rise up, getting capital starting, businesses starting part of the ownership class. That’s the way forward from the pandemic… Getting more people invested in the economy as it starts to grow again,” stated Brooks.

There is still $1 billion left in the paycheck protection program. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says the focus now is getting the money in the hands of people in the community.

“Particularly a lot of the minority, you know, didn’t benefit from the first wave of funding because they didn’t have the connections. A lot of the money went to the larger banks,” Carson mentioned.

The Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) requires a bank to reinvest capital in the same place it takes its deposits to support low and moderate-income communities which US Senator Tim Scott says will affect employment.

“Look at the formation of capital so as to more entrepreneurs, more businesses back up and running in the most distressed communities. By doing so you actually prevent incredibly high levels of unemployment that are significantly down, but will get worse if these programs do not come together,” said Scott.

The opportunity zone tax also seeks to provide technical assistance to community banks and credit unions.