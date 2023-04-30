CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) is back in the Lowcountry Sunday night with his Faith in America Town Hall tour.

The invite-only event was scheduled for April 30 in Charleston.

According to the Senator’s office, he is expected to discuss restoring hope, creating opportunity, and protecting America.

The Faith in America tour made stops in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

The Senator made a similar tour stop on April 14 where he met supporters at Alex’s Restaurant in Goose Creek.

The event follows the launch of his Exploratory Committee for President of the United States two weeks ago.