Tips and Tricks for Fire Prevention Safety

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Every day, the Lowcountry Chapter of the Red Cross says they respond to 8 home fires a day across the state.

They say that fires are a more frequent disaster than we think.

This past weekend, the Lowcountry saw three back to back fires in Mount Pleasant, Charleston and North Charleston.

Since those fires, many families have lost their homes and have been displaced.

The month of October is Fire Prevention Month.

With these most recent local fires in mind, the Red Cross believes that people should be actively practicing fire safety.

According to the Red Cross, the most common cause of fires that they see is kitchen and cooking fires.

These can be easily avoided by keeping cooking accessories away from the stove, staying in the kitchen while cooking, keeping children away from the stove and having a working smoke alarm,

“You should have a working smoke alarm in the bedrooms, common areas, halls, kitchen and basement. Also, each month you should be inspecting them every month,” says Ben Williamson with the Red Cross

The Red Cross also recommends that families have an escape plan, one that will get them out of the house in just two minutes.

“We believe in a two-minute rule because according to our studies, a fire can do damage to a home in less than two minutes. We want everyone out immediately,” said Williamson.

When constructing one of these escape plans the Red Cross is also reminding families to have a meet up spot picked out during a fire and to include your pets in those plans.