To grey or not to grey? Hair dye becoming more popular among men

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re a loyal News 2 viewer, you may have noticed some changes on your screen…. Brendan Clark is going grey.

While he’s decided to embrace his salt and pepper locks, not everyone feels the same way.

Gavin Morris, a stylist at Salon Indigo, says that the stigma around men dying their hair is long-gone. Nowadays, men dying their hair is actually pretty normal.

For those thinking about a color change, there are a few things to consider: most importantly, the reason you’re doing it.

Tresses Salon owner Mallory Dunn says hair should be dyed for one reason and one reason only:

“If you are feeling more confident with it, then that’s really the whole key thing behind anyone coloring their hair. It’s to make yourself feel better. It’s really not for anyone else. It’s for you.”

Next step: testing the waters. Start with a temporary dye. These dyes just cover the surface of the hair and rinse out after one to two washes. If you’re pleased with the results, you could move to a semi-permanent dye, which lasts between five and ten washes, or dive right in for the permanent change.

Whatever you decide, Morris recommends making the change gradually. Many color depositing shampoos darken the hair over time, which Morris says takes away the “shock” factor.

Another option are ‘rinse-in, rinse-out’ products. While effective, they can be dangerous in the wrong hands — or hair.

Bottom line: don’t be that guy.

There are some possible drawbacks to hair dyes, many of which contain harsh chemicals.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that hair dyes are typically safe for use as long as you follow the directions and pay attention to all warnings.

Whatever you decide, Dunn says that the most important thing is to own it.