Toast Under the Oaks returning to Johns Island this spring

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Wine Under the Oaks is returning to the Johns Island County Park beginning in April.

The first event is being held on April 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be food by Oh Yah BBQ food truck, drinks, and live music by Davidson Fong.

On April 15, The Lost Boys food truck will be the featured vendor and Aisha Kenyetta Duo will perform.

Admission is $15 and covers the cost of beer and wine for those over 21. Registration is required in advance to ensure social distancing is possible.

Charleston County Parks says that COVID-19 safety protocols will be implemented. Masks are required “unless eating, drinking, or engaging in physical activity,” hand sanitizer stations will be available, and there will be room for social distancing.

There will be no chairs or seating areas provided, so guests can bring their own chairs/blankets and spread out. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Organizers say that “guests are encouraged to be mindful and courteous of neighbors.”

Click here to register or call (843) 795-4386.