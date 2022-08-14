Toast Under the Oaks (Photo: Charleston County Parks)

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host Toast Under the Oaks for two nights in September.

The events will take place at Johns Island County Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1 and September 15.

If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy Charleston’s fall weather and local music, check out Toast Under the Oaks.

Charleston County Parks says tickets include beer, wine, and live music.

Guests can expect music from Gracie Trice or Noah Grove and enjoy select food trucks.

Tickets are available in advance at $20 and the day of for $25.

For tickets and more information visit Charleston County Parks.