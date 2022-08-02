CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will bring back its Toast Under the Oaks event beginning September 1.

The events will be at Johns Island County Park from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. They combine food, drink, and music for a fun and relaxing Thursday night.

On September 1, guests can enjoy music from Gracie Trice and grab dinner from food trucks Kees Kitchen or Mac Daddy.

Noah Grove will be the performer on September on September 15, with food trucks True Lowcountry and Xperience Kulture will be the featured food trucks.

Tickets for ages 21 and up cost $20 in advance and $25 the day of. Admission includes beer and wine, but food truck fare is separate. Those under 21 are welcome with a paid chaperone.

Dogs are welcome, but must remain leashed unless in designated areas.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and tables.

