Toasting to Good Times at Charleston Wine and Food

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – This weekend, thousands of guests have attended Charleston Wine and Food.

Each year, the festival wins the hearts of their guests by having them sample some of the best cuisine in Charleston.



The five day event aims to showcase the Lowcountrys diverse culinary and hospitality community.



For 15 years, the festival has entertained locals, travelers and even some familiar faces, such as Al Roker of the Today Show.

“There’s no reason to come out here unless you like really good food and really good wine and really good beer and really good food,” says Al Roker of the Today Show.

If you happened to miss the festival today, the events will continue tomorrow.