NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A highly anticipated outdoor golf venue is set to open in North Charleston this month.

Topgolf will open its doors on Friday, January 20, according to a company representative.

The new venue located near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston will have two levels and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays allowing players to “take aim” at on-field targets and rack up points based on a game they choose to play.

“The venue will be fully equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, which offers an interactive experience and includes fan-favorite Topgolf games such as Angry Birds and Jewel Jam,” the representative said.

Players will have access to a nine-hole mini-golf course, a full-service restaurant, and top-shelf drinks – including brews from local breweries like Holy City, Sweetwater, Snafu Brewing Company and others.

“Charleston is an ideal community for Topgolf – it has a fun, vibrant culture with people seeking new and exciting experiences,” said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. “We’ve been eager to bring our style of play to Charleston and are excited to offer a place where people can have fun and not take themselves too seriously.”

The new venue is expected to bring approximately 300 new jobs to the area. Those interested in applying should click here.