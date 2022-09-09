CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) Charleston issued a tornado warning for parts of Charleston County on Friday Night.
The alert was issued shortly after 11:30 p.m. and was set to last until midnight.
A large thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Seabrook Island, with radar indicated rotation.
Locations that could be impacted include:
- Johns Island
- Seabrooke Island
- Kiawah Island
- Meggett
- Rockville
- Yonges Island
- Bears Bluff
- Wadmalaw Island
Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.