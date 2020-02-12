Town council votes on building height restrictions in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – WCBD – Mount Pleasant Town Council voted 6-3 in favor of an ordinance to limit building heights during the town council meeting on Tuesday.

The ordinance passed the first reading.

Council has six months to conduct research and interview business owners before conducting the second reading of the ordinance.

If passed during the second reading the ordinance will become law.

Similar laws were passed in 2006 and 2012 where infrastructure height requirements were set from the Ravenal Bridge down Coleman Boulevard.

The current ordinance sets several different height requirements from 80 feet for the Medical Zone at East Cooper Medical Center to 40 feet near Chuck Dawley and Bowman Road.

Click here for the ordinance.