Town of Edisto Beach opens to public Friday

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Edisto Beach Town Council voted to remove the access restrictions currently in place, effective Friday, May 15, at 12:01 a.m.

Edisto Beach is the last in the area to lift access restrictions. Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and Folly Beach have already removed checkpoints and begun allowing visitors to the beaches.

According to the Town of Edisto Beach Emergency Ordinance 2020-18, “town staff and law enforcement are specifically instructed to continue to enforce the provisions of the Governor’s Executive Orders,” for example, practicing social distancing and limiting party size.

The Town Council went on to urge “any and all residents and visitors…to limit social interaction, practice social distancing.., and take every possible precaution to avoid potential exposure to, and to slow the spread of, COVID-19.” Residents and visitors are encouraged “to limit their movements outside of their home, place of residence, or current place of abode for essential purposes only.”