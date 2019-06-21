Town of Hollywood to celebrate opening of new community pool

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The brand-new Hollywood Aquatic Center is now complete and getting ready for a grand opening on Friday.

The West County Aquatic Center was built so more rural community members can learn how to swim and is in memory of 13-year-old Genesis Holmes who drowned in a pond in Hollywood in 2014.

Genesis did not know how to swim and did not have access to swim lessons in his community.

The Charleston County Parks and Recreation executive director David Bennett said that drownings are a real problem in rural communities, so bringing access to public pools in the area will help prevent more drownings.

This is the first public pool operated by Charleston County Parks and Recreation.