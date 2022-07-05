CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Park Service on Tuesday named the Town of Lincolnville to the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network.

The network highlights locations throughout the United States that “provide education, interpretation, and research” about the Reconstruction Era (1861-1900).

According to the National Park Service, Lincolnville “was founded in 1867 by seven African American men who purchased 620 acres to create a community of homes, churches, and schools for African American people.” The residents were mostly Gullah Geechie people who had migrated from the Sea Islands.

Many original structures, cemeteries, and other cultural artifacts remain there today, preserved by descendants of the town’s founders, many of whom still live there.

Other sites added to the network Tuesday include Redcliffe Plantation Historic Site in Aiken, the Scholfield Normal and Industrial School in Aiken, Randolph Cemetery in Columbia, and Barry Farm-Hillsdale in Washington, D.C.