Town of Mount Pleasant expands protections of childcare facilities

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Town Council on Tuesday voted in favor of an amendment to Ordinance 21024, which outlines prohibited acts regarding the disturbance of schools.

As the ordinance was previously written, institutions like daycares and preschools did not qualify as ‘schools,’ and therefore did not have the same protections or recourse as schools.

The amended ordinance expands the definition of schools to include “a facility, by whatever name known, that is maintained for the whole or part of a day for the care of children who are 18 years of age or younger, whether the facility is operated with or without compensation for such care and with or without stated educational purposes.”