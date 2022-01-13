Town of Mount Pleasant giving away gift cards to local restaurants

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant is encouraging residents to dine locally through a campaign that offers gift cards to local restaurants.

From January 15 through the end of February, the #DineWhereYouLive campaign will give out one $50 gift card per week.

To enter the contest, residents should post a photo enjoying a meal at a participating restaurant to Instagram or Facebook, use the #DineWhereYouLive caption, and tag @mtpchamber, @experiencemp, and the restaurant.

A list of participating businesses will be available on the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Facebook and Instagram pages.

